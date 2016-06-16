BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 16 American Airlines Group Inc
* New York Transportation Development Corporation issued about $844 million of special facility revenue refunding bonds on behalf of unit Source text - 1.usa.gov/1Q9kBis Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.