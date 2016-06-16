June 16 Elliott International, L.P.

* Elliott International, L.P. reports a 5.1 pct stake in Lifelock as of June 6, 2016 - SEC filing

* Elliott international, L.P. says securities of Lifelock Inc's are undervalued - SEC filing

* Elliott International L.P. says have initiated a dialogue with Lifelock's management and board on opportunities to enhance shareholder value Source: (1.usa.gov/23ePKmW ) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)