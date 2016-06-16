June 16 Bar Harbor Bankshares:

* On June 16, 2016, Gerry Shencavitz notified co he will retire as executive vice president, cfo, treasurer

* Bar Harbor Bankshares says Bradford Kopp has agreed to serve as interim CFO of the company, effective as of august 15, 2016

* Kopp will be paid $40,000 per month for his services