BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 16 Husky Energy Inc :
* Husky energy begins steam operations at Edam West and provides thermal update
* Has commenced steam operations at 4,500 barrels per day (bbls/day) Edam West Thermal in Saskatchewan
* By end of this year, more than 40 per cent of Husky's overall production is expected to come from low sustaining capital projects
* Combined production from Lloyd Thermals and Tucker is now 85,000 bbls/day and is expected to exceed 100,000 bbls/day in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.