BRIEF-GN Store Nord places EUR 225 mln convertible bond offering
* GN STORE NORD SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 225 MILLION ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFERING CONSISTING OF BOND WITH WARRANT UNITS
June 17 Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :
* National Silicon Industry Group (NSIG) has made offer for Topsil's silicon business
* NSIG's offer for Topsil's silicon business it at a price on debt-free basis of 335 million Danish crowns ($50.69 million)
* To make further announcements to market when board has evaluated offer, which is expected to happen in connection with EGM on June 17 at latest
* NSIG is China-based holding group, which on June 17 announced final results of offer for Finnish Okmetic
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday: