LONDON, June 17 Hsbc Holdings Plc
* Agreement to resolve shareholder class action
* Resolution to a 14-year shareholder class action based on
events that took place prior to HSBC's acquisition of household
international inc.
* HSBC finance agreed to pay $1.57 5 bln to settle all
claims in Jaffe v. Household international
* Settlement is subject to court approval and is expected to
result in a pretax charge to HSBC finance of approximately $585
mln
* Is expected to result in a pretax charge in Q2 of 2016
