BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 16 Oracle Corp
* Total Q4 revenues were $10.6 billion, down 1 pct in U.S. Dollars and flat in constant currency
* Qtrly earnings per share was $0.66, while non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.81
* Qtrly total cloud revenues, including infrastructure as a service (IAAS), were $859 million, up 49 pct in U.S. Dollars
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $10.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.