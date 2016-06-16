BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 16 Lime Energy Co
* On June 10, 2016 entered into an amendment to the loan and security agreement, dated July 24, 2015 with Heritage Bank Of Commerce - SEC filing
* Lime Energy Co says second amendment increased the revolving line of credit to $10.0 million
* Lime Energy Co says second amendment also extends the maturity date one year to July 24, 2018 Source: (1.usa.gov/266fILd ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.