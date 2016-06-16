June 16 Lime Energy Co

* On June 10, 2016 entered into an amendment to the loan and security agreement, dated July 24, 2015 with Heritage Bank Of Commerce - SEC filing

* Lime Energy Co says second amendment increased the revolving line of credit to $10.0 million

* Lime Energy Co says second amendment also extends the maturity date one year to July 24, 2018