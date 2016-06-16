BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 16 Zedge Inc
* Howard Jonas reports 9.5 pct stake in Zedge as of June 1 - SEC filing Source: (1.usa.gov/1UbHRc4 ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.