BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 16 FMC Technologies
* On June 14, co and Technip S.A entered into a definitive business combination agreement
* Business combination agreement provides for merger of Technip with and into Topco ( 'Technip merger'), with Topco surviving merger
* Following consummation of mergers, former Technip stockholders will own about 50.9 percent of Topco, former stockholders of co will own about 49.1 percent of Topco Source: (1.usa.gov/1UlUVhk ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.