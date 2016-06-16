June 16 Coresite Realty Corp

* Coresite Realty Corp says on June 15 issued and sold an aggregate principal amount of $150 mln of its 4.19% senior notes due june 15, 2023 -Sec Filing

* Interest on notes is payable semiannually, on the 15th day of June and december in each year, commencing on December 15, 2016 Source text (1.usa.gov/1tz789X) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)