June 16 CVR Energy Inc

* June 10, 2016, CVR Partners Lp , CVR Nitrogen Finance entered indenture governing new series of issuers' 9.250% senior notes due 2023 to be sold in private placement

* CVR Energy Inc says notes will mature on june 15, 2023 and were issued at issue price of 97.499 percent of par for net proceeds of about $619 million Source text (1.usa.gov/1UlWdZM)