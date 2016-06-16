June 16 Westar Energy:

* On June 13, Great Plains Energy entered into third amendment, dated as of June 13, 2016 to its credit agreement, dated as of August 9, 2010

* Amendment includes increase the maximum consolidated indebtedness to consolidated capitalization ratio of 0.65 to 1.0