June 16 Granite Oil Corp
* Granite Oil Corp announces 2016 budget and guidance update
* Granite has now increased its 2016 capital budget to $17.0
million from $10.2 million
* Expects that its oil production volumes will average 3,200
bbl/d for second half of 2016
* Sees H2 2016 cash flow of $14.6 million, matching budgeted
capital expenditures and dividends during period, year-end net
debt of $24.9 million
* Q2 oil production is expected to average approximately
2,900 bbl/d.
