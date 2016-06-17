BRIEF-Shell shareholders reject emissions target proposal
* Resolutions 1-20 were carried and resolution 21 (shareholder resolution) was not carried
June 17 Nevsun Resources Ltd :
* Nevsun and Reservoir announce increased cash consideration to reservoir shareholders
* Agreed to increase consideration to be paid to holders of Reservoir's shares by adding a cash payment of C$2.00 per Reservoir share
* To increase consideration to be paid to holders of Reservoir's common shares by approximately $75 million
LONDON, May 23 Azerbaijan infuriated state-run bank IBA's creditors on Tuesday by saying that while they could swap its debt for sovereign bonds, some would suffer losses and have to wait longer.