June 17 Dorma Kaba Holding AG :

* Targeted investment in modernization of German Ennepetal and Ocholt sites as innovation and production locations for high-quality technology products

* Improvements to cost structure, streamlining of the organization and use of synergies will result in a planned reduction of around 440 jobs in Germany and relocation of some sites

* At same time there will be an increase of around 160 jobs at sites in Singapore and Suzhou (China) in order to meet increased production requirements