BRIEF-GN Store Nord places EUR 225 mln convertible bond offering
* GN STORE NORD SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 225 MILLION ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFERING CONSISTING OF BOND WITH WARRANT UNITS
June 17 Dorma Kaba Holding AG :
* Targeted investment in modernization of German Ennepetal and Ocholt sites as innovation and production locations for high-quality technology products
* Improvements to cost structure, streamlining of the organization and use of synergies will result in a planned reduction of around 440 jobs in Germany and relocation of some sites
* At same time there will be an increase of around 160 jobs at sites in Singapore and Suzhou (China) in order to meet increased production requirements Source text: bit.ly/1Ucv09s Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
