BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 JD Sports Fashion
* We have, in recent weeks, seen a further boost to sales from the UEFA Euro 2016 tournament
* Consequently, we are well positioned to deliver an excellent first half year result
* We face strong comparatives for the remainder of the year but our strong start will help facilitate delivery of current market expectations
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California