BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 Marie Brizard Wine And Spirits SA :
* Signs a major distribution agreement in whisky
* Brands of American spirits group Sazerac to be distributed in France by MBWS
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California