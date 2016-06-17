BRIEF-GN Store Nord places EUR 225 mln convertible bond offering
* GN STORE NORD SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 225 MILLION ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFERING CONSISTING OF BOND WITH WARRANT UNITS
June 17 Velto Cars SA :
* Under its 2016-2017 investment plan to reorganize its capital group structure and to focus on holding company activities
* Under its 2016-2017 strategy to actively seek for new acquisitions
* Under its 2016-2017 to launch another business area (except current) focused on retail distribution of drugs
* Plans to change its name to Centuria Group SA
* To call extraordinary shareholder meeting in month to vote on changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday: