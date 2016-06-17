June 17 Velto Cars SA :

* Under its 2016-2017 investment plan to reorganize its capital group structure and to focus on holding company activities

* Under its 2016-2017 strategy to actively seek for new acquisitions

* Under its 2016-2017 to launch another business area (except current) focused on retail distribution of drugs

* Plans to change its name to Centuria Group SA

* To call extraordinary shareholder meeting in month to vote on changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)