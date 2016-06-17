BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 X5 Retail Group :
* Kamaz signed strategic partnership agreement with X5 Retail Group, X5 plans to buy trucks from Kamaz and from its authorized dealers
* The model, number and configuration of Kamaz vehicles meant for purchase will be determined based on the retailer's needs in accordance with the group's annual fleet expansion plans
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California