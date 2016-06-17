BRIEF-GN Store Nord places EUR 225 mln convertible bond offering
June 17 Ericsson
* Says in March 2013, Ericsson received a voluntary request from US Authorities to answer a number of questions relating to Ericsson's operations, something we have also confirmed to media in 2013
* Says cooperates with US authorities to answer these and additional questions
* Says we will not provide any detailed comments on request as such, but can say that it relates to Ericsson's anti-corruption program and questions related to Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
* Says as a listed company, we always follow requirements to publically disclose any information about events that would have a material impact on company or its finances
* Says should such materiality arise, ericsson will disclose information in accordance with regulatory requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
