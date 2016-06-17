June 17 A. P. Moller-Maersk's port unit APM Terminals

* Says has signed agreement with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group's Volvo Cars which includes a warehouse facility in Chennai, India for automobiles imported from Sweden

* Says the 102,000 square foot facility will have an overall capacity of 500 vehicles

* Says India is now the world's fifth-largest passenger car market, after China, the United States, Japan and Germany. Further company coverage:

(Copenhagen newsroom)