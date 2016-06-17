BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 A. P. Moller-Maersk's port unit APM Terminals
* Says has signed agreement with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group's Volvo Cars which includes a warehouse facility in Chennai, India for automobiles imported from Sweden
* Says the 102,000 square foot facility will have an overall capacity of 500 vehicles
* Says India is now the world's fifth-largest passenger car market, after China, the United States, Japan and Germany.
(Copenhagen newsroom)
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California