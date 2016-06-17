June 17 Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc :
* On June 13, co through operating partnership entered into
interest rate swap transaction with Keybank National Association
* Co entered into swap to fix a portion of, and mitigate
risk associated with, company's floating rate indebtedness
* Swap has an effective date of July 1, 2016 and a
termination date of June 1, 2021- SEC filing
* Beginning on Aug. 1, co will be required to make monthly
fixed rate payments of 1.0210% calculated on notional amount of
$100 million
Source text: (1.usa.gov/1UD3otS)
