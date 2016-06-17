June 17 Fourlis SA :

* Approves share buyback of up to 2.5 million shares

* Share buyback to be completed within 24 months and price range of acquisition between 1.0 euro ($1.13) and 10.0 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/1UfQlUS Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)