BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 Fourlis SA :
* Approves share buyback of up to 2.5 million shares
* Share buyback to be completed within 24 months and price range of acquisition between 1.0 euro ($1.13) and 10.0 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/1UfQlUS Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: