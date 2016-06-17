Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
June 17 Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :
* Prior to EGM, Topsil had received an increased offer from GlobalWafers on 355 million Danish crowns ($53.7 million) on debt-free basis
* General meeting approved board's proposal for change of company's name to Cemat A/S
* Completion of sale of silicon business is expected in July 2016
