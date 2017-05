June 17 Catena AB :

* Invests further 20 million Swedish crowns ($2.40 million) in food industry cluster in Malmö

* To invest in Burlöv Tågarp 16:17 property

* Annual rent will amount to about 6 million crowns

* Investment will allow new leasing to MatHem of about 8,000 square meters on a 3-year lease agreement

