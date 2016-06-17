BRIEF-GN Store Nord places EUR 225 mln convertible bond offering
* GN STORE NORD SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 225 MILLION ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFERING CONSISTING OF BOND WITH WARRANT UNITS
June 17 Advenica publ AB :
* Says has received order from defence forces in Austria
* Order value exceeds 150,000 euros ($168,510) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
