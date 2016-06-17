BRIEF-GN Store Nord places EUR 225 mln convertible bond offering
* GN STORE NORD SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 225 MILLION ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFERING CONSISTING OF BOND WITH WARRANT UNITS
June 17 Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :
* Has received increased offer from GlobalWafers for silicon business
* Has also received offer from National Silicon Industry Group (NSIG) and therefore will request suspension of trading
