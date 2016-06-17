June 17 Sberbank :

* MOESK and Sberbank sign agreement for providing first credit line for 5 billion roubles ($76.40 million), total amount of three credit lines equals to 15 billion roubles

* Credit agreement is signed for 10 year

* Organizer of credit lines is Sberbank CIB

* Credit may be used for company's activity, including financing of capital investments, debt and loan repayment to third parties as well as acquisition and repayment of securities, issued by the company