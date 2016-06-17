June 17 Mondo TV SpA :

* Executed with Top Media Distribution Limited, owner of the VOD digital platform named Megogo, a new agreement for the extension of its license to programs of the library Mondo TV for further three years

* The licensee widens its offer of Mondo TV programs through the platform Megogo in the territories of Russia, CIS and Baltics: the offer includes now more than 700 half hours of Mondo TV's library