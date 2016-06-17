BRIEF-Regions Financial sees 2017 net interest income and other financing income growth of 3pct-5pct
June 17 Garnero Group Acquisition Co :
* Garnero group announces intention to adjourn extraordinary general meeting of shareholders for a third time to July 19, 2016
* Additional adjournment of meeting necessary to provide additional time for GC to finalize financial restructuring
