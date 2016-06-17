June 17 Assiteca SpA Internazionale Di Brokeraggio Assicurativo :

* Signs contract for acquisition of remaining 50 percent stake in Assiteca & Co from Nabila Srl and A.C.G. Holding Srl

* The acquisition to be carried out through a capital increase reserved to Nabila Srl and A.C.G. Holding Srl Source text: bit.ly/1tA96qD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)