June 17 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

* Toronto Stock Exchange accepted a notice filed by Dream Office REIT to renew its prior normal course issuer bid

* Will have ability to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 10.7 million of its REIT units, Series A

* Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust says bid will commence on June 22, 2016 and will remain in effect until earlier of June 21, 2017