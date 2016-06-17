BRIEF-Regions Financial sees 2017 net interest income and other financing income growth of 3pct-5pct
* Sees 2017 net interest income and other financing income growth of 3pct-5pct
June 17 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
* Toronto Stock Exchange accepted a notice filed by Dream Office REIT to renew its prior normal course issuer bid
* Will have ability to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 10.7 million of its REIT units, Series A
* Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust says bid will commence on June 22, 2016 and will remain in effect until earlier of June 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
