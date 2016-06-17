BRIEF-Regions Financial sees 2017 net interest income and other financing income growth of 3pct-5pct
* Sees 2017 net interest income and other financing income growth of 3pct-5pct
June 17 Goldlink Insurance Plc :
* Says early retirement of managing director/CEO of Goldlink Insurance, Gbolahan Olutayo
* Says Olufunke Moore has been appointed as acting managing director pending appointment of a substantive managing director/CEO Source: bit.ly/1rtcUYX Further company coverage:
* Sees 2017 net interest income and other financing income growth of 3pct-5pct
May 23 Fidelity National Information Services Inc: