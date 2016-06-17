BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 Workspace Group Plc
* Response to media speculation
* Notes media speculation regarding potential acquisition of an office campus in hammersmith for around £120 million.
* There can be no certainty that any transaction will proceed.
* Confirms that it has been in discussions for asset in question and if acquisition was to proceed, it would be funded from existing resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
(Adds table, details) BRASILIA, May 23 Brazil's annual inflation rate fell below 4 percent in mid-May for the first time in nearly 10 years, leaving the door open for the central bank to cut interest rates at the end of this month despite growing political uncertainty. Consumer prices rose 3.77 percent in the 12 months through mid-May, national statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday. That was slightly above the median estimate of a 3.74 percent increase from economists in a