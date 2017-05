June 17 Ihlas Ev Aletleri :

* Decides to buy 100 percent of Sifa Yemek ve Gida at 18.3 million lira ($6.25 million)

* Decides to buy 100 percent of KPT Lojistik Tasimacilik at 5.3 million lira

* Buys Sifa Yemek and KPT Lojistik from Ihlas Pazarlama Source text : bit.ly/1UAay6f

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9288 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)