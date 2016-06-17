Russia's MTS says core profit rises in Q1 on lower sales
MOSCOW, May 23 Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS said on Tuesday its core profit was about 2 percent higher in the first quarter than a year ago although sales declined.
June 17 Simple SA :
* Its shareholding meeting resolves to raise capital via series L share issue at the nominal price of 1.0 zloty per share
* Plan to issue up to 438,029 series L shares via a public offer with no pre-emptive rights
* Tower One to acquire Argentina Master Lease Agreement