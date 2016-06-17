BRIEF-U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
* U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
June 17 Fitch Ratings
* Fitch says Albemarle's planned sale of its Chemetall surface treatment business to BASF is neutral to co's ratings Source text (bit.ly/1YwNMxN) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
* Amira Nature Foods Ltd announces earnings release date and provides update for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2017