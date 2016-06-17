BRIEF-HealthFirst Financial secures $70 mln line of credit
* HealthFirst Financial says has secured a $70 million line of credit from Umpqua Bank, Columbia Bank, Opus Bank, and Pacific Continental Bank
June 17 United Development Funding IV :
* United Development Funding IV obtains further stay on Nasdaq; appeal date set
* Trust is scheduled for a hearing before panel on July 7, 2016
* Unit agreed to purchase and ZZ Capital holdings no.1 co agreed to sell 0.673% equity interest in SSC Holdco Ltd