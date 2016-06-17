BRIEF-ZZ Capital International says unit entered into agreement with seller
* Unit agreed to purchase and ZZ Capital holdings no.1 co agreed to sell 0.673% equity interest in SSC Holdco Ltd
June 17 Banco Popular Espanol SA :
* Says share capital increase of 2,505,551,441 euros ($2.82 billion) was fully subscribed
* The demand for the shares was 1.36 times those on offer
($1 = 0.8889 euros)
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has launched a $400 million Tier 1 sukuk with a 7.875 percent profit rate, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.