BRIEF-U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
* U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
June 17 Inventergy Global Inc
* Inventergy announces definitive agreement with gtx
* Inventergy innovations enters agreement to monetize gtx's intellectual property for wearable technologies, personal wireless location-based services
* Inventergy innovations will become majority owner of, and will have exclusive right to license or sell, three of gtx's patents
* Inventergy innovations and gtx will share revenue on all future licensing royalties or any possible sale of these patents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
* Amira Nature Foods Ltd announces earnings release date and provides update for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2017