BRIEF-U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
* U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
June 17 Ball Corp
* Ball's offer for rexam plc receives final regulatory clearance in europe
* Ball corp says ec has also formally approved ardagh group's proposed acquisition of certain ball and rexam plc businesses
* Ball corp says received final unconditional regulatory clearance in brazil on june 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
* Amira Nature Foods Ltd announces earnings release date and provides update for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2017