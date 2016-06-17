June 17 Ball Corp

* Ball's offer for rexam plc receives final regulatory clearance in europe

* Ball corp says ec has also formally approved ardagh group's proposed acquisition of certain ball and rexam plc businesses

* Ball corp says received final unconditional regulatory clearance in brazil on june 8