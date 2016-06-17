BRIEF-Tyson Foods announces proposed public offerings of senior notes
* Tyson Foods Inc announces proposed public offerings of senior notes
June 17 S&P Global Ratings
* Republic of Senegal ratings affirmed at 'B+/B'; outlook stable
* Expect Senegal's economic growth will accelerate over forecast horizon in 2016-2019
* Stable outlook based on expectations of sustained strong economic growth and gradual improvement in external and fiscal indicators Source text (bit.ly/1UAjOay) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Tyson Foods Inc announces proposed public offerings of senior notes
* Files for offering of $25 million of its senior notes due 2027 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rd3JR1) Further company coverage: