BRIEF-ZZ Capital International says unit entered into agreement with seller
Unit agreed to purchase and ZZ Capital holdings no.1 co agreed to sell 0.673% equity interest in SSC Holdco Ltd
June 17 Icade SA :
* Acquisition of a portfolio of 4 healthcare establishments and signing of a preliminary purchase agreement for an office building
Acquisition by Icade Sante of a portfolio of 4 healthcare establishments valued at 57 million euros ($64.13 million) from private investors
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has launched a $400 million Tier 1 sukuk with a 7.875 percent profit rate, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.