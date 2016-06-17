June 17 Icade SA :

* Acquisition of a portfolio of 4 healthcare establishments and signing of a preliminary purchase agreement for an office building

* Acquisition by Icade Sante of a portfolio of 4 healthcare establishments valued at 57 million euros ($64.13 million) from private investors Source text: bit.ly/1W3Cgcv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8889 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)