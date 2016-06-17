Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
June 17 Vossloh AG :
* Successfully completes its capital increase
* Vossloh's equity ratio increases to more than 38 percent
* Due to the successful completion of capital increase, company has received approx. 126.9 million euros ($142.83 million) Source text - bit.ly/1UfUFUe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8885 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
