BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 Axiare Patrimonio Socimi SA :
* Acquires offices under construction of 20,000 square meters and 300 parking spaces in Madrid for 20.0 million euros ($22.50 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8888 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
(Adds table, details) BRASILIA, May 23 Brazil's annual inflation rate fell below 4 percent in mid-May for the first time in nearly 10 years, leaving the door open for the central bank to cut interest rates at the end of this month despite growing political uncertainty. Consumer prices rose 3.77 percent in the 12 months through mid-May, national statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday. That was slightly above the median estimate of a 3.74 percent increase from economists in a