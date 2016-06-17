BRIEF-Admiral Boats signs lease agreement of its production unit
* INFORMED ON MONDAY THAT IT SIGNED LEASE AGREEMENT OF THE ORGANISED PART OF THE COMPANY TO PROTECT IT FROM DEVALUATION ASSOCIATED WITH BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS
June 17 NunaMinerals A/S
* Advises that two former employees filed petition for bankruptcy of NunaMinerals which led to a court meeting on June 10
* Petitions of two former employees were subsequently withdrawn
* Is continuing to make every effort to achieve viable reconstruction of the company
* Remains uncertain whether such reconstruction can be achieved
* Annual report 2015 has not yet been completed but the company is making arrangements to complete report as soon as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 22 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board has sought bankruptcy protection for the island's highway authority and largest public pension, making them the latest commonwealth entities to turn to a court to work out debt.