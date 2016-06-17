June 17 NunaMinerals A/S

* Advises that two former employees filed petition for bankruptcy of NunaMinerals which led to a court meeting on June 10

* Petitions of two former employees were subsequently withdrawn

* Is continuing to make every effort to achieve viable reconstruction of the company

* Remains uncertain whether such reconstruction can be achieved

* Annual report 2015 has not yet been completed but the company is making arrangements to complete report as soon as possible