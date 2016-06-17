UPDATE 1-Brazil's inflation falls below 4 percent in mid-May

(Adds table, details) BRASILIA, May 23 Brazil's annual inflation rate fell below 4 percent in mid-May for the first time in nearly 10 years, leaving the door open for the central bank to cut interest rates at the end of this month despite growing political uncertainty. Consumer prices rose 3.77 percent in the 12 months through mid-May, national statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday. That was slightly above the median estimate of a 3.74 percent increase from economists in a