BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
June 17 Allianz says
* To acquire Zurich Assurances Maroc, a subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Company in Morocco.
* Zurich Morocco unit has gross premiums of 114 million eur
* Purchase price is 244 million euros Source text: here Further company coverage:
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
(Adds table, details) BRASILIA, May 23 Brazil's annual inflation rate fell below 4 percent in mid-May for the first time in nearly 10 years, leaving the door open for the central bank to cut interest rates at the end of this month despite growing political uncertainty. Consumer prices rose 3.77 percent in the 12 months through mid-May, national statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday. That was slightly above the median estimate of a 3.74 percent increase from economists in a