June 17 Affecto Plc :

* Signed a new term loan agreement of 18.5 million euros ($20.9 million)

* Will repay loan in semi-annual instalments of 2 million euros starting in Dec 2016.

* New loan replaces previous loan of 18.5 million euros that will expire in end of june 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)