Russia's MTS says core profit rises in Q1 on lower sales
MOSCOW, May 23 Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS said on Tuesday its core profit was about 2 percent higher in the first quarter than a year ago although sales declined.
June 17 Affecto Plc :
* Signed a new term loan agreement of 18.5 million euros ($20.9 million)
* Will repay loan in semi-annual instalments of 2 million euros starting in Dec 2016.
* New loan replaces previous loan of 18.5 million euros that will expire in end of june 2016 Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8861 euros)
* Tower One to acquire Argentina Master Lease Agreement