BRIEF-ZZ Capital International says unit entered into agreement with seller
* Unit agreed to purchase and ZZ Capital holdings no.1 co agreed to sell 0.673% equity interest in SSC Holdco Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 17 Archicom SA :
* Plans to raise up to 100.0 million zlotys ($25.35 million)through a bond issue program
* Signs an agreement with mBank concerning the bond program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9445 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has launched a $400 million Tier 1 sukuk with a 7.875 percent profit rate, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.